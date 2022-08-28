Clark believes Luton can dream big this season after being frustrated by dropped points against Sheffield United

Town midfielder Jordan Clark

Midfielder Jordan Clark felt that the Hatters can dream big again this season after being left disappointed with what he thought was two points dropped against Sheffield United on Friday evening.

Luton went into the game having appeared to turned the corner after a difficult start to the season, picking up a first victory at Swansea City the previous weekend.

Town’s opponents were sitting at the top of the top of table ahead of the contest, picking a side packed with top flight experience, but they were on the back foot for large periods of the first half, Luton taking the lead through Carlton Morris.

Strike partner Elijah Adebayo also went close twice, before the visitors hit back early in the second period through Oli McBurnie’s close range volley.

An absorbing final 30 minutes saw both sides have opportunities, but on the balance of play, Luton had the better of the chances, Morris denied by Wes Foderingham and Adebayo unable to make the most of James Bree’s excellent crosses, as Clark felt they should have claimed a first home win of the campaign.

He said: “I thought we dominated the game to be fair, against a really good side.

“There was probably 10-15 minutes of the second half where we weren’t as aggressive, didn’t put them on the back foot as much as we did in the first half, but I thought we finished the game strongly.

“It felt like it was good intensity, but you’re going to get that.

“We know how we play at home, and I think teams, especially after last season, they’re starting to expect the same as well.

“They’ve got to be on their toes, got to be ready for a battle, high energy, and it takes two to tango, so full credit to them as well.

"We’re just disappointed with the end result, but we’ll take the positives again and we move on.

“Obviously they’re going to have chances as they’ve got good players, we’re a bit disappointed at the end, as I thought it was two points dropped if I’m honest.

“We’ve just said it in there, they’ll be up there this season, one of the best teams in the league by far and we feel like we should have won the game, which is obviously testament to us.

"So when you’re disappointed not to beat a team like Sheffield United, it shows you’ve got big dreams this season.

"But it’s down to us, stay consistent, win as many games as you can.

“They’ll be up there at the end of the season, so we’ve got to look for the positives and take a point and move on to Cardiff on Tuesday.”

Clark was part of midfield trio including Allan Campbell and Luke Freeman that gave their all on the night against a high class Blades outfit which included Oliver Norwood and £22m signing Sander Burge, plus Manchester City loanees James McAtee and Tommy Doyle.

He continued: “We knew of their quality, they’re probably one of the best midfields in the Championship, so we knew we’d have to be on our game, but I think when me, Luke and Allan are all at it, we’re a tough three to stop.

“Obviously we’re all dead small, but we’ve got high energy and get about players to make it hard for teams, but we’re doing all right at the minute.

“We’ve just got to start chipping in with more goals, more assists, but I’m sure that will come as the season goes on.”

The match saw Town move up to 17th in the table, as although they dropped to 19th after Saturday’s round of matches, Clark didn’t think much could be read into the standings at such an early stage of the campaign.

He added: “We were down the bottom, we won a game, ended up in mid-table then if we won tonight we’d probably be in the play-offs, so it’s early days.

“Nothing gets won in August time, but we need to get as many points on the board as we can as we want to get better than last season.