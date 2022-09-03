Clark believes Town's attacking options will make it 'scary' for opposition defenders

Carlton Morris celebrates scoring against Sheffield United recently

Town midfielder Jordan Clark feels it must be scary for opposition defenders coming up against the attacking options that the Hatters possess this season.

With Elijah Adebayo becoming a real marked man after his 17 goals last term, plus Harry Cornick reaching double figures and experienced Cameron Jerome in the ranks, boss Nathan Jones opted to bolster his front-line significantly during the summer.

He broke the Town’s transfer record to bring in Carlton Morris from Barnsley, who has scored twice already, while paid another decent sum to the Tykes for Cauley Woodrow as well.

With Clark as one of the players whose duty it is to feed Luton’s attackers, he said: “It must be scary for defenders as we’ve got Elijah and Carlton, then Cauley on the bench, Cam, Bezza’s (Luke Berry) just behind him, Harry’s on his way back.

“We’ve got lot of players to come in, it’s a big squad, a lot of competition for places.

“The front two who start the game know they’ve got to be on it otherwise the next week they could be replaced by two others, so it’s healthy competition.”

With the increased firepower, Jones wants Luton to continue doing their utmost to score the first goal of the contest, adding: “We very rarely lose when we go in front but at Championship football it is so important.

“We’ve seen that with the likes of Preston when we have played at home.

“We were probably the ones pushing for the tempo in the game but they nicked an early goal.

“We have to make sure that one, we get early goals which gives us something to build on.