Clark demands Luton team-mate has a 'look at himself in the mirror' following Rovers dismissal

Midfielder sent off once more for rash challenge

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark believes team-mate Liam Walsh needs to take a ‘look at himself in the mirror’ after picking up an inexcusable second red card in just five appearances for the Hatters at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was named on the bench once more after being absent for four games due to a hamstring injury, that coming after being suspended for three matches for another mindless straight red card picked up just 36 seconds following his introduction into the 2-2 draw with Oxford United at Kenilworth Road.

Having come on just after the hour mark with his side 2-0 down, the former Everton youngster, who on the ball has shown real signs of quality since arriving in the summer, quickly sent over corner for Daiki Hashioka to head narrowly wide, as Town appeared to be at least making a fist of trying to salvage something from the contest.

Liam Walsh trudges off after being dismissed at Ewood Park - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, with 73 minutes on the clock, the midfielder, for reasons only known to himself, showed he clearly hadn’t learnt from his last mistake, opting to dive in and make another reckless and unnecessary challenge on Rovers’ Yuki Ohashi, referee Michael Salisbury having little choice put to brandish a red card.

Despite appearing to have hurt himself, Walsh then tried to plead his case once the decision had been made, only for a clearly incensed skipper Carlton Morris to show just what those left on the pitch were no doubt thinking, angrily ejecting his team-mates from the playing surface as Town had to try and hit back for a point with 10 men.

They couldn’t do so and Walsh will now miss the entire festive schedule, not what manager Rob Edwards wanted with six first teamers already out and his options limited. Asked for his thoughts on the incident, Clark said: “It’s tough for him because that’s three games earlier in the season, then injury and three games again.

"It’s hard for him as he’s missing more football and he can be such an important player as he’s got a hell of a lot of quality. He’s not done it on purpose, but it’s something he’s got to brush up on and it can’t keep happening as we’re struggling for bodies as it is as well. He’s got to have a look at himself in the mirror as he can be such an important player for us so it’s disappointing for him.”