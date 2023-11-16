Clark doesn't want to let any Hatters fans down after being a regular in the away end for Luton

Midfielder had been in with the Town supporters while injured this season

​Returning Town midfielder Jordan Clark doesn’t want to let any of the Hatters fans down this term having been one himself for the opening 10 games of the Premier League campaign.

​The 30-year-old had to sit out the first few months of the season having suffered ankle ligament damage during Luton's friendly trip to Germany in the summer.

While recovering, Clark took his place with the Hatters’ travelling support at games up and down the country, in the stands at the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Now fit again though and finally able to influence matters on the pitch, on how his experiences of being with the Town followers has shaped his mentality for the matches to come, he said: “The good thing with this group of lads is the fans know we’ll give everything for them and that’s all Luton fans ask for, adding quality is a bonus.

"I see how much it means to them now, being sat next to two or three thousand every week.

"I felt like one of the fans myself going to pretty much every away game and following it with them.

"It just gives you a little taste of it and I don’t want to let any of those people down who have travelled to the away games every week.

Jordan Clark applauds the Luton supporters after Town's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

"You get a feel of what they want, they love their football and love the passion we’ve got on the pitch, so the fans are awesome.”

Being spotted among the supporters has led to its moments for Clark, particularly during Luton’s magnificent comeback to draw 2-2 at the City Ground, as he continued: “The Forest one was mental.

"I went into the toilet and no-one saw me at first, then I started washing my hands and someone saw me.

“I must have been in there for 10 minutes taking pictures, but you just take it as it comes.

"If you can take pictures with anyone, give your time to anyone, that’s the kind of guy I am.

"There’s a lot of kids who travel up with their families, so it’s always nice to give a little bit back to them.

"The conversations I’ve had with fans have been lovely and they’re all nice people."

Now available to come back into manager Rob Edwards’ selection thoughts, Clark was able to swap his place in the stands for one on the bench at the weekend, named in the match-day squad for the trip to Manchester United.

Getting his first ever top flight opportunity with 72 minutes gone in place of Alfie Doughty, the Championship play-off final hero was afforded a terrific ovation when entering the fray from the 3,008 Hatters supporters who had made the trip to Old Trafford.

On the reception received, he continued: “It sounded like we had 10,000 away fans when they were singing my name.

"It was brilliant, really heart-warming as I’ve been a part of them.

“It's better to be on the pitch I must admit, I’ve missed it a lot, but the fans are awesome, I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

Having had a watching brief for Town’s start to the Premier League season, then on what it was like actually being on the pitch and involved in the action first hand, Clark added: “The games are a lot different to the Championship.

"They were crazy, hustle and bustle, like basketball games at times, but the Premier League you've got to be a bit more patient as the opposition team has got a bit more of the ball.

"It's a bit harder, you're cheering them on and you're kicking every ball with the players when you're sat in the stands.

"It’s nice to see that side of things, but I have missed playing a lot and it feels like a long three months I've been out.

"It’s nice to be back now and hopefully I can put in a few performances to make them proud.