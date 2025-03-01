Clark grabs the only goal as Luton end 12-game winless run by beating Portsmouth

Carlton Morris looks to get on the ball against Portsmouth this afternoon - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship: Luton Town 1 Portsmouth 0

The wait is finally over for Luton manager Matt Bloomfield as he finally got to celebrate a long-awaited first victory at the ninth attempt when defeating Portsmouth 1-0 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Having seen his previous eight matches garner just three points from three draws, a 25th minute goal from recalled midfielder Jordan Clark meant he could enjoy that winning feeling that has been sorely missing for the Hatters, on a terrible run of 12 games without a success that saw them slump to the bottom of the table.

Making four changes to his side from the 2-0 defeat at Watford, Clark joining Kal Naismith, Jacob Brown and Christ Makosso in starting, the latter getting his full debut after impressing in the second period against Watford last weekend, it was the visitors who went close early on, Colby Bishop's prod goalwards rebounding off the covering Amari'i Bell and going over.

Town had little in the way of forward threats themselves, the odd set-piece causing problems, Alfie Doughty seeing two shots blocked away. In fact, Luton's best chance came from Pompey's own doing in the 20th minute. Defender Regan Poole's backpass had too much on it for Nicolas Schmid, who had a strange tendency to take up some odd positions, the Austrian stopper just able to get back in the nick of time and clear away from his line.

Town then had the lead on 25 minutes thanks to Clark who started and ended the move after a Pompey free-kick into the box was cleared, the recalled midfielder picking possession just inside his own D. Speeding forward, he found the overlapping Brown to his left whose low cross was slid against the post by the back-tracking Marlon Pack, allowing Clark, who hadn't stopped running, to gobble up the rebound.

Doughty looked to double the lead on the half hour, taking Liam Walsh's quick free kick and having a pop, a late deflection from Poole turning it behind on this occasion. Walsh was then cleaned out for the second time on the afternoon, this time by Josh Murphy, as Luton were thankful to Doughty for a crucial intervention when the visitors attacked and Town were caught short at the back, referee Sam Allison, who had a suspect game, getting in the way of Bell's chances to recover.

Walsh shook off the challenge to set up Jones whose effort was blocked, the ball dropping to Clark, his curler too close to Schmid. After the break, it was the visitors who began with a spring in their step, as winning corner after corner, a decidedly edgy Luton defending as if it was the final five minutes, dropping deep and inviting pressure.

Half time substitute Kaide Gordon curled over, as Luton brought on Millenic Alli for Brown, although it was defensively where it looked like the reinforcements were needed. The Hatters did finally alleviate the pressure by winning a corner of their own that was sent into the box by Doughty and after a scramble, Jones blazed over the top from the edge of the box.

A fine block from Makosso saw him get to the ball just ahead of Bishop at the far post as the youngster continued to impress just when Luton needed it the most. With 68 gone, Town gave themselves a chance of avoiding a nervy finale, but Walsh's drive was blocked, Clark also dragging a decent opening wide on his left foot. That was Walsh's last action, he and Doughty making way for Mark McGuinness and Zack Nelson, McGuinness appearing to injure his ankle once more early on, hobbling badly at one stage, only to dig in and come through the final stages of the game.

Pompey should have nicked a leveller with five minutes left though, Christian Saydee getting away on the right and sending over a wonderful cross for the completely unmarked Conor Ogilvie to somehow head over the top from just a few yards out as Kenilworth Road drew a massive sigh of relief, allowing themselves to believe this might be their day.

Clark looked like he had won a penalty when going to ground after receiving contact from Pack, only for Allison, who was himself floored by the clearance hammering into him, to wave away those appeals. During six minutes of stoppage time, Luton came under severe pressure again, Naismith fortunate to not concede a penalty for handball, but the final whistle drew great relief as Town could celebrate a first three points since December 20, as they moved off the bottom of the table and are now two points away from safety.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Kal Naismith, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh (Zack Nelson 70), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty (Mark McGuinness 69) Jacob Brown (Millenic Alli 57), Carlton Morris (C Elijah Adebayo 90). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Lamine Fanne, Lasse Nordas, Josh Bowler.

Pompey: Nicolas Schmid, Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole, Marlon Pack (C), Colby Bishop, Adil Aouchiche (Christian Saydee 73), Andre Dozzell, Zak Swanson (Cohen Bramall 73), Josh Murphy (Kusini Yengi 63), Matt Ritchie (Kaide Gordon 46), Isaac Hayden (Terry Devlin 81). Subs not used: Jordan Archer, Ryler Tower, Freddie Potts, Mark O’Mahoney. Referee: Sam Allison. Booked: Dozzell 4, Ritchie 16, Murphy, Brown 55, Kaminski 90. Attendance: 11.616 (1,323 Pompey).