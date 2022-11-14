Hatters midfielder Luke Berry scored his second goal of the season to earn Town a point on Saturday

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark was glad that Luke Berry continued to prove his knack of being in the right place at the right time to earn the Hatters a point in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham United on Saturday.

With time running out and the clock ticking into 90 minutes, Luke Freeman’s deep free kick into the box was met by Carlton Morris, who picked out the unmarked Clark just outside the area.

Chesting the ball down, the 29-year-old, unleashed a left footed volley that flew through a crowd of players, Berry managing to change its direction enough and ensure it beat the already diving Millers keeper Viktor Johansson to salvage the hosts a draw, their seventh at home this term.

The substitute had done so eight minutes earlier, only to be caught offside, while this time the linesman thankfully kept his flag down, as Clark said: “I saw it got to 90 minutes and just thought, ‘come on, we just need a little bit of luck here, or something to drop for us.’

"I saw it drop on the edge of the box, chested it and just tried to get the best contact I could on it and make sure it hit the target.

"It was just a bit hit and hope really, nice to see it hit the back of the net, whether it was going in I don’t know, I think the keeper might have put his foot on it to be honest, but obviously Luke Berry, its come off his shinpad I think and rolled in the other way, which is good.

"He does that a lot, he gets in the right place at the right time, all credit to him, as we needed something like that, just a little bit of luck to go our way.

"I thought when seven minutes were added on, we were going to go on and win the game, but it wasn’t to be.

"When you’re losing the game, you want to get something out of the game, so it was positive before the international break and if you can’t win the game, then draw the game.

Town interim boss Mick Harford, who brought on Berry for Gabe Osho just before the hour mark, switching his formation to a diamond, was also eager to praise the fit-again 30-year-old, who continued his proud record of never being on the losing side when finding the net.

He continued: “He’s moaning about the other that was disallowed for offside as he thinks he was just marginally onside, but we haven’t had a look at that yet.

"Luke’s got the knack of turning up in the right place at the right time and getting on the end of stuff, he loves playing in that role where he can break forward and get in the box.

“We didn’t want to do it that way, we’d rather have got a lead like they did and then they would have to come out and we might have exploited them a little bit more.

“They got in our box a few times, I thought 10, maybe 15 minutes of the second half, but we changed things and went to a diamond and I thought we looked better that way.

"It was just being positive and trying to get back in the game.

"Overall it’s a real tough game when you play against these, they sit in and make it hard for you, but the players, they gave it a right go and I couldn't ask any more from them.

Although Town had struggled to really get going in the second period, Alfie Doughty’s curling shot that saw Johansson tip behind the closest they came, Clark felt the late leveller was deserved, even if he wasn't sure it was going to come.

When asked if he had started to doubt the Hatters would find the net, he added: “A little bit, but you’ve just got to keep believing in this game.

"I thought we dominated first half, missed a lot of chances, but when it’s not going your way sometimes you need a little bit of luck.

"To be fair to them they defended really well, we were a bit sloppy and didn’t have that bit of quality in the final third just to cut them open a little bit.

"But you keep going and sometimes we know at this ground, the fans can suck the ball in the net and I think that’s what they did.