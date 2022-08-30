Clark having to raise his game to match Hatters team-mates Freeman and Campbell

Luke Freeman slides in to make a challenge against former club Sheffield United on Friday night

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark believes that the addition of former Arsenal, QPR and Nottingham Forest player Luke Freeman and the form of team-mate Allan Campbell has helped to raise his own game this season.

The 30-year-old Freeman was signed by Town in the summer and has started all but one of Luton’s five Championship matches this term, coming on as a half time substitute against Bristol City in the one he was on the bench for.

More often than not it has been in a trio containing Clark and Scottish midfielder Campbell, with the former Gunners youngster impressing during this short stay at Kenilworth Road so far.

Eager to get on the ball and put Town on the front foot, Freeman, who takes a mean corner, has displayed some dazzling footwork when driving forward and beating his opposition players, plus a real desire to put himself about, making some terrific challenges as well.

With Campbell’s performances earning him a place in the full Scotland squad and a senior debut recently, then Clark, who himself has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, with some excellent individual displays, said: “Since he’s (Freeman) come in, he’s been a great lad.

"He’s lovely off the pitch, he’s fitted in so easily and his performances have been really good so far.

"Hopefully he can chip in with a couple of goals and assists, which is what the midfield need.

"He’s great, he’s a quality player, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s always talking in the game.

“I think he adds to what me and Allan bring already, with his energy and his work-rate, he’s a great lad as well, left footed, which balances it out as well, but I just loving playing with those two.

“Obviously Bezza (Luke Berry) as well, tonight he came on, it’s good to see him back, just the energy as I know what those two are going to bring.