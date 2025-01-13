Clark hoping for a swift appointment at Luton to sort out the 'mess' Town find themselves in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder looking to get to work with new manager quickly

Town midfielder Jordan Clark hopes a swift managerial appointment is made by the club to give the new boss every chance of sorting out the ‘mess’ that the Hatters find themselves in this season.

Luton are currently looking for a replacement for Rob Edwards who left Kenilworth Road by mutual consent last Thursday, with current Wycombe Wanderers chief Matt Bloomfield the clear favourite with bookies to take over, his odds cut as low to 1/10 with league sponsors SkyBet this morning. Whoever comes in will take over a club that have struggled massively since being relegated from the Premier League, sitting 20th in the table, just two points off the relegation zone having lost their last four successive matches, with 10 straight defeats on the road too.

Discussing the situation, Clark, speaking at the City Ground after Town’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest, wants to get to work with the new man quickly to ensure the club start moving away from the bottom three, saying: “It’s just about getting the new person in whoever that might be and we’ve got to come together as we’re in a mess, we’re in a bad position for the squad of players we’ve go. The lads, we knew we should be better than what we’re doing, but that’s no excuse. We need to put it right on the pitch and that is the main thing.

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

“I think it will definitely be done as quickly as we can. It’s a bit of a blessing to have this game today (Forest) and hopefully the new guy can come in and we get a full week with him, or at least a few days training so he can implement his ideas and what he wants from us. We’ve got to roll our sleeves up and do what he asks to start winning some football games. It’s been a tough week so we’ve just got to move on, It’s football, it’s what happens. As players we want to be playing Championship football next year, so that’s the main thing.”

Clark will soon be playing under his third Luton manager having joined when Nathan Jones was in charge back in August 2020. Like the rest of the players, he has no idea who will be coming in, but like the rest of the squad and Town supporters too, will be looking at the odds and rumours about who is being favoured. He also knows that whoever is next in the hot-seat means both he and his team-mates face a battle for their place in the starting XI once more, adding: “Yes, you can read the bookies but then you can see some crazy names on there as well so you can’t take it too seriously.

"I’m sure the club will appoint the right person and the right football man to get the best out of us. They’ve done it in previous years, they seem to get it right every time, so we look forward to it. It’s going to be a fresh start, it’ll be a fresh start for every single player. There’ll be a lot of lads who maybe not as played as much as they wanted to, but everyone’s on a fresh page now. We’ll stick together as a group, we’ve got a good group of lads in there. We know we should be doing better than what we are, so a fresh start for everyone and we've got to kick on, especially the back end of the season.”