Clark impressed by Town's business in the transfer window

Midfielder Jordan Clark in action against West Ham on Saturday

Town midfielder Jordan Clark has been left highly impressed by manager Nathan Jones’ dealings in the summer transfer window.

The Hatters chief has brought in seven new players so far, with attacking duo Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris both having scored goals at this level before, while USA international keeper Ethan Horvath is on board for the season from Nottingham Forest, with experienced midfielder Luke Freeman joining too.

Clark, who is now entering his third season at Kenilworth Road after being purchased from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2020, said: “They are all great lads.

“The one thing the manager does, he doesn’t recruit any egos or anything like that so they have settled in really well.

“We’ve got a good group of lads here so it makes it easy for them to settle in.

“They’ve all come in and they are going to make us stronger and help us progress like we did last year."

With Town getting their business done early, all the new additions were able to head out to Slovenia for a warm-weather training camp, which was also Clark’s first experience of the country after Covid put paid to any overseas travel last term.

He continued: “I’ve never been before and I didn’t know what to expect but it’s a beautiful place.

“The weather was a bit mental, some days it was 35 degrees, the next it was thunderstorms and rain.

"It was hard work, we were training two or three times a day but then had a bit of down time to rest.

“It was good team bonding, which is one of the main reasons we go away to these places, get to know the new lads and get chatting, so it was a good trip, I really enjoyed it.”

However, now the work is done, and with Luton entering the serious business of trying to reach the Championship play-offs again this season, it gets underway on Saturday, when Birmingham City head to Kenilworth Road.

They made it an unbeaten warm-up schedule after drawing 1-1 against top flight West Ham United on Saturday, thanks to Sonny Bradley’s late equaliser.

Clark added: “It was a tough game.

"We knew what it would be like because they’re obviously a Premier League side, but you want to play against the best.

"It was a good test before the real stuff starts next week.

"Pre-season is a lot of running and fitness work, then the games are where you get your minutes.

“Next week will probably be similar but not as intense, more tactical and obviously looking towards Birmingham.

“I’m sure all the staff will be watching their previous games in pre-season trying to get an idea of how they play so we can combat that.