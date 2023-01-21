Clark insists Town took Baggies defeat as a 'kick up the backside' to their play-off hopes

Town midfielder Jordan Clark

Town midfielder Jordan Clark insists his side took their defeat to West Bromwich Albion last weekend as a ‘kick up the backside’ to their attempts to reach the Championship play-offs once more this season.

The Hatters had led 2-0 after just 12 minutes against the Baggies at Kenilworth Road, only to let that advantage slip away, eventually beaten 3-2 with two quickfire goals midway through the second half, as their four match unbeaten run was ended.

Advertisement

It dropped them down to ninth, but such is the closeness of the teams battling to get into the top six this term, ahead of today’s trip to Wigan, Luton are just two points behind sixth and four off third place.

Rob Edwards’ team were able to bounce with a 2-1 success at Wigan in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, as speaking afterwards, Clark said: “You focus on whichever game is next, tonight was important, we forgot about the league for a little bit, but now, going through the week and on to the weekend, that’s the most important one.

“Losing a game in the league, which has not happened to us for a while, it was a little bit of a kick up the backside as we need to get the three points and get back in and around the play-offs.”

Town and the Latics have become very accustomed to each other in recent weeks, with today’s clash at the DW Stadium their third this year already.

Advertisement

Having won one, drawn one and lost one from their three previous meetings, Clark wants to claim the overall honours, as he continued: “It was a tough game, I think we deserved to win, but when we’re far away on a Tuesday night you don’t want extra time so thankfully we got the win inside the 90 which is important.

“I’m made up just to win the game, no matter what competition you play you want to win, so really happy with the boys

Advertisement

“I think we know each other in and out now, we probably could name each team!

"It will be a long journey again, not much rest, but we’ve just got to go again.

Advertisement

"The league’s massive, especially after the defeat to West Brom, so it was good to bounce back and get a little bit of confidence going into the weekend.

"We’ll travel back up and hopefully we can take the three points in the league this time round.”

Advertisement

The midfielder was back in the starting line-up for the last two games having missed contests with Huddersfield and the Latics due to a tight calf.

He added: “I’m all good, it was just load really.

Advertisement

"When the games come thick and fast it can catch up with you.