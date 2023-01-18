Captain for the night Jordan Clark moves forward with the ball against Wigan

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark was brimming with pride after being named as Hatters’ skipper for last night’s FA Cup third round replay victory over Wigan Athletic.

With club captain Sonny Bradley still out after suffering a serious knee injury, his normal replacements Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer both dropped to the bench, allowing Reece Burke and Gabe Osho to get some valuable minutes.

That meant the the 29-year-old was handed the armband by manager Rob Edwards for the first time in a senior game having only done the role once in his career before in a friendly for Luton, and speaking about the honour afterwards, he said: “I think I got the armband in pre-season, I don’t know who it was against, but a real honour to captain this great club, it was a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I'm not much of a shouter captain, I was just trying to lead by example and try and give little bits of information where I can, but it was a real honour, especially for this great club.

"I’m really proud and to top it off with a win, one for one so I’ll take that!

“I try my best, wherever I’ve played, give 100 per cent, that’s the main thing and I think that’s all the fans ask for, but as a captain I just lead by example on the pitch.”

When asked just why he had selected Clark to lead the side out for the tie, Edwards said: “I just think he’s a leader.

"He does use his voice, but the way he performs, the way he goes about his business, his values that he has, there was a number of candidates in there today, but I felt that Clicker deserved that.

"I really like the way he goes about his work and with neither Tom or Dan starting the game, I felt he was the right one to do it today.”

On whether he saw himself as future captain material, Clark added: “To be honest with you no.

"If he wanted me to do it I’d step up and give it my best, give it 100 per cent, but I’m not really a big shouter, more an encourager really.

"I’ll be as positive as I can and I’ll help the lads out whenever I can, just dead positive, that’s the best way I can describe myself as a captain.

