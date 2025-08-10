Clark knew Luton's first half showing at Peterborough didn't 'look nice'

Midfielder far happier with second 45 minutes at the Weston Homes Stadium

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark admitted that the Hatters’ disappointing first half showing against Peterborough United on Saturday didn’t ‘look nice’ to those either playing in the contest, or the vast number of travelling supporters who were watching on from the stands at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The visitors went into the game as strong favourites to leave with all three points when taking on a Posh side who had struggled last season, but they didn’t show any real signs of their expected superiority during an opening 45 minutes that saw them fail to test home goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic once, as Christ Makosso slammed their best chance over, with Nahki Wells’ touch also letting him down when in a good position.

At the other end, Town stopper Josh Keeley wasn’t necessarily overworked either, parrying Bradley Ihionvien’s angled drive away, but with the opening 45 minutes coming off the back of an insipid display when beating AFC Wimbledon 1-0 on Friday night too, Clark and his team-mates went to the dressing room on the referee’s whistle knowing improvements had to be made, and quickly.

Jordan Clark scored his first goal of the season against Peterborough - pic: Liam Smith

Following some ‘choice words’ between the players, and the input of a disappointed manager Matt Bloomfield, to their credit, with Nigel Lonwijk replacing an injured Reuell Walters, Town, who came out early for the restart, looked far better when shooting towards their own fans after the break. An increased intensity from the opening seconds when Kal Naismith fired into the side-netting, led to them eventually going ahead through Mads Andersen’s header on the hour mark, as Clark himself tapped home a second with five minutes of normal time remaining to kill off any unlikely hopes of a Posh comeback.

Luton had other chances too, Makosso forcing Bilokapic to parry away, while Shandon Baptiste might have done better with another opportunity, new signing Jerry Yates almost getting in behind the home defence as well, but speaking afterwards about their efforts in the first period, Clark said: “That’s (second half) how we intended to play in the first half, but we got a few things wrong with the out of possession work which just wasn’t right and it just didn’t look like us, it didn’t look nice.

“It didn’t feel good on the pitch and it probably didn’t look good from the stands, but a few choice words between the lads and the manager wasn’t happy with us. We were trying to sort it (during the first half), but sometimes when you’re on the pitch it’s hard to think what’s going wrong. As I was playing, I was like, Reuell is pushing on which we’ve worked on, and something wasn’t right.

"Then we saw a couple of clips in the dressing room at half time. We can see what wasn’t working, so we tweaked it second half and you could see second half it was one-way traffic and that’s what we want it to be. We want to play in their half and keep the game in their half as much as we can.”

Clark couldn’t quite put his finger on just why Town weren’t able to carry out the gameplan that they had been set either, but felt the players deserved credit for managing to get it right when it mattered to make it two wins from two, as he continued: “We work on it all week, went into the game and on the pitch we’re thinking what’s going on here then? We seem to be doing the right things, but just a couple of little tweaks here and there and maybe just players weren’t in the right position, maybe 10 yards in the wrong position and teams at this level, even in League One, they can hurt you.

"Fair play to them, they exploited us first half, they played through us too easily. A few choice words from the lads and the manager wasn’t happy with us, which is to be expected. But it just shows the characters and the experience to see what was going wrong and where we could fix it on the videos, and where we could put it right second half which we did. We came out second half and you could see that’s how we should be playing and hopefully we can take that into next week now.”

With Town two matches into a hugely busy opening month to the campaign, as they go to Coventry City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, before taking on Bradford City, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Burton Albion in the league, Clark wants them to build on their second half efforts, adding: “We’ve just got to keep using it as momentum and if we can push the back three or back five, whatever formation we play, up, then hopefully we can be playing in their half pretty much the whole game. We did most of the second half which was really good.

"The first goal is important in every game, it gives you the momentum, especially kicking towards our fans which gave us a lift .We just dominated the second half which was nice and also seeing the things that we were working on in the week coming out. We’ll get better, we’ll get a little bit cleaner and tidier as there’s quite a few new players. We’ve got a lot of experience in the team now and a lot of leaders, so when people speak up everyone listens which is really good as well. It’s looking really good, six points is the most important thing and I’m sure we’ll get better.”