Clark: Next Hatters boss has 'big shoes to fill' but Town squad will 'embrace' new appointment

Midfielder Jordan Clark has insisted that the Hatters players will embrace whoever comes in to replace former boss Nathan Jones, although knows the new man will have ‘big shoes to fill.’

The 29-year-old had become a big part of the previous manager’s plans after being signed by Jones from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2021, starting all but two league games this term.

Although all the squad had been assembled by the Welshman during his second spell at the club, which lasted almost two-and-a-half years, reaching the Championship play-offs last season and looking to do so again this campaign, Clark is confident they can adapt to whoever is appointed as his successor.

He said: “It’s big shoes to fill, but we’ve got a group of lads who will embrace that, give the new manager 100 per cent every week and every day in training as there's no egos in this group.

“We’ve got top lads, the manager coming in has got a good group of lads to work with.

"Hopefully it will be a good fit for everyone and we can kick on in the second half of the season.

“We don’t know who's going to come in yet.

“I'm sure they'll bring in staff and coaches and whoever, we’ve just got have an open mind.

“It might be a different style of play, different thinking of the game, so we’ve just got to take it in our stride and kick on as much as we can.

“It’s a new era for the club, so we’ll look forward to it.”

With Clark and the rest of Town’s players now having 10 days off following the season breaking for the World Cup in Qatar, the midfielder will no doubt be keeping an eye on social media to learn just who the club bring in, former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley the current favourite with the bookmakers.

He added: “Quite a few lads will be going away, so I don’t know much Sky TV they'll be watching, but social media nowadays, you can’t get away from anything, so I’m sure everyone will know who's coming in.

“It will be a lot different around the place, he’s got new ideas, different formations, maybe different players, so we don’t know.