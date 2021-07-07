Clark optimistic of a play-off push for the Hatters following Luton's 'fantastic' business in the transfer window

Town midfielder Jordan Clark stretches to control the ball at Hitchin on Saturday

Luton’s business in the summer transfer window should definitely see them being able to better last season’s finish of 12th place in the Championship and push for the play-offs according to midfielder Jordan Clark.

The 27-year-old, who scored four times as Town beat Hitchin 7-0 in their opening pre-season friendly on Saturday, was part of the Hatters team who picked up their best second tier points tally since the 1981-82 season last term, finishing on an impressive 62.

However, with seven new additions in place and the promise of more to come, manager Nathan Jones is targeting improving on their final position once more this term, something Clark agrees with.

He said: “We’ve got all the new lads coming in who have been fantastic.

“You can see we’ve got a lot of quality there and a lot of competition for places, so I’m very optimistic about this year, hopefully it’s going to be a good season.

“They’re all great lads, everyone’s settled in really well, a lot of competition for places, but a lot of lads who are hungry and willing to prove a point.

“Everyone’s come back in good shape, training’s been really good, really sharp, everyone’s fit and ready to go now.

“We’re just cracking on in training, working even harder every day and everyone’s got a good attitude to get better which is always good to see, so it should be a good season, I’m really, really optimistic.

“We were happy with last season, but we’ve got the squad where we want to kick on.

"The management are all the same, all the fans are the same now.