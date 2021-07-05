Clark predicted he would score a quickfire hat-trick against Canaries

Jordan Clark fires home his second against Hitchin on Saturday

Town’s four goal hero Jordan Clark revealed he had predicted scoring a seven minute hat-trick ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Hitchin Town.

The 27-year-old made his pre-match forecast to team-mate Glen Rea but then went and bettered it, netting three times in just four first half minutes at Top Field, giving the 1,250 supporters present plenty to cheer.

Clark even managed to go one better too, as he made it 4-0 at the break, a fourth goal in 15 minutes, before making way as one of 10 changes, Luton going on to triumph 7-0 thanks to further strikes from James Bree, Elliot Lee and Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Speaking afterwards, Clark said: “I was joking before with Glen, I said I’d score three in seven minutes today, I don’t what made me say that to be honest.

“It just came to me when I was sat stretching before we went out to warm up and I just said it to him.

"Luckily a couple of the other lads heard it as well so no-one can think I’m lying.

"It was good to see them hit the back of the net, it's all about the fitness today, but the goals are just a bonus as well.

“When they kept going in I was thinking ‘how long’s it been, how long’s it been?’

“It’s weird how things like that happen, they just kept falling to me in the right place, but a lot of good work from the lads pressing, and I did the easy bit, just finished them off.

“The main aim is get the fitness in the legs, get back to playing football in front of the fans which was unbelievable.

"When the first one goes in you want to get another one, and then when the second one goes in, another one and just get as many as you can, get the confidence going leading into the next game which is next week now.

"I really enjoyed it and was good to have all the fans in, it just makes it that bit more special.”

Clark’s first two came with more than a helping hand from new signing Allan Campbell, who caught the eye with his work-rate and willingness to get stuck in during the opening period.

First his cross was met by the stooping Clark to nod home the opener before the former Motherwell midfielder won the ball back deep in Hitchin territory for Town’s goalscorer to slam home a second.

He continued: “We’ve seen that already in training, it’s only been a week and a little bit, but he’s a real intense player, a good presser.

"I said to him if you press high, get me the ball a lot more times, it can create more chances for us and makes my job easier and the lads around him a lot easier too.

"That's what the manager wants, he wants everyone to be like that, get after teams, take the ball off them high up the pitch and it leads to goals.”

Clark’s hat-trick then came when his floated a free kick into the box beat everyone, including Canaries keeper Charlie Horlock, drifting into the corner of the net.

The midfielder said: “It wasn’t the best ball to be honest I’ll admit, I was just trying to put it in a good area.

"Cam Jerome made a nice run across, he probably made the goal.

"I thought he got a little flick, I was saying to him, 'did you touch it?' He said 'no', so I’ll take anything.

“When your luck’s in, you get that little bit of fortune like that and luckily it didn’t touch anyone, went straight through and I was happy to see it hit the back of the net.”

Finally, Clark’s fourth saw a flowing team move ended when Peter Kioso’s cross was perfect for the midfielder to dummy his man and then find the net with his left foot.

It was also saw him with a perfect hat-trick too, with a right footed attempt and header beforehand, as the midfielder added: “It was good play down the right and was a good cut back by Pete.

"I just managed to get half a yard in the box, luckily that half a yard enabled me to get a shot off and again, I was just happy to see it hit the back of the net.

"Confidence was high, so hopefully it continues.