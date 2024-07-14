Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder Jordan Clark is looking forward to being put through his paces once more when Town head out to Slovenia for their warm weather training camp.

The Hatters fly to Kranjska Gora yet again this weekend, a destination they have been visiting for a number of years now as they step up their preparations for the new campaign, with Clark, who is now the third longest serving player in the Luton’s squad, only behind Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and James Shea, in attendance once more. While out there they will also take on Ukrainian Premier League side FC Rukh Lviv and Turkish Süper Lig club Göztepe in friendly matches on Tuesday and Saturday, as Clark knows the importance of just what the next week will mean for the squad’s fitness levels.

He said: “If you’d have said to me before I came here, we’re going to Slovenia on a pre-season trip I’d have thought you must be joking, what’s there? I’d never heard of it and never been to Slovenia, never even heard of anyone who’s been to Slovenia, but it’s one of the most beautiful countries I’ve ever seen, a really good place for pre-season.

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark is relishing Town's pre-season trip to Slovenia - pic: Liam Smith

"We’re all locked in a hotel together, not a lot going on, there’s a little village, nice friendly people and nice facilities for the training ground. The capital Ljubljana has got a stadium for one of the games, so you get your bikes and you can bike around up to the lakes, have a coffee together, but it's a really good place to get the new lads integrated, be together and just bounce off each other all the time. Double sessions pretty much every day, so there’s a lot of work out there but it’s enjoyable, really hot as well, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The trip will also represent a good chance for new signings Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters to become accustomed to their new team-mates having both put pen to paper recently to join the Hatters. Clark is eager to see the pair in action too, continuing: “They’re both good lads, just getting up to speed now, but I’m sure they’ll be in pretty much every session in Slovenia. I’m just looking forward to playing with them both, I’ve played against Shandon a few times, so just looking forward to seeing him play now.”

Although Town’s players can expect plenty of hard graft ahead of what will be a gruelling Championship campaign, Clark and the rest of the Luton players were already in fairly good shape when heading back to The Brache last week. The 30-year-old knows it can’t be any other way in the modern game, adding: “It’s so professional these days that gone are the days when you come back and you need to get fit when you come back, as everyone’s getting fit in the off-season anyway.

"You have a couple of weeks and then you’re straight back to it. You have your programme over the summer, but it’s good to be back and nice to be getting into the games now, getting some minutes into the legs and just getting that sharpness. We’re looking forward to going to Slovenia, playing a couple of games out there, getting that team bonding with the new lads and just getting fitter and fitter, as much as you can.

“This is the first year I’ve been here and they’ve started doing running around the pitch, two or three one kilometre runs before we train. It’s good to get that base fitness and it’s really important, get your legs going and get your sharpness in the session. Now it’s just head down, full throttle and looking forward to the season. The fixtures are out, it gets a bit exciting now, so keep an eye on the first game and get your body ready for that.”