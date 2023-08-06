Midfielder Jordan Clark was stretchered off during Luton’s 2-1 defeat in the first of their double header against Bundesliga side VfL Bochum yesterday.

Travelling to Germany for the opening contest, the Hatters’ goalscorer from the Championship play-off final win over Coventry had started the contest in the Vonovia Ruhrstadion, before suffering the injury in the closing stages as he was replaced by Zack Nelson.

Manager Rob Edwards had given recent signing Thomas Kaminiski his first start in a team that also included fellow new additions Ryan Giles, Marvelous Nakamba, Issa Kabore, Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene.

However, Luton were behind in the opening 10 minutes as Kevin Stöger latched on to a loose ball inside the area and found the net despite the best efforts of Tom Lockyer.

Kaminski was called into action during the first half, denying Lukas Daschner, Philipp Hofmann and Takuma Asano.

The Hatters began to grow into the game though and were level just before the break, Ryan Giles’ corner headed home by Lockyer.

Chong and Carlton Morris both went close to putting Luton ahead, but the second half saw Bochum back in front themselves, Stöger’s excellent pass finding Aasno and the Japanese international beat Kaminski.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark was stretchered off against Bochum - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu cleared Christopher Antwi-Adjei’s shot off the line late on, before Clark was taken off and is now a doubt for Town’s season opener at Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell, Ryan Giles, Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Clark (Zack Nelson 82), Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene (John McAtee 82).