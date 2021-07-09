Clark targets more goals and assists for the Hatters this season

Jordan Clark celebrates scoring against Hitchin on Saturday

Town midfielder Jordan Clark is targeting more goals for the Hatters this term after starting his pre-season with a bang at Hitchin Town on Saturday.

The former Accrington Stanley winger grabbed a four minute hat-trick at Top Field, before scoring again to make it four in just 13 minutes as Luton eventually ran out 7-0 winners.

Clark notched three times in his maiden season for Town last term, netting in all three competitions, but only managed one assist in his 34 Championship appearances.

He had scored eight goals for his former club in the 2019-20 campaign, albeit that came in League One, but had been the fourth best player in the whole of the top four tiers in terms of chances created.

That made it something of a let-down for Clark personally, as he said: “I was disappointed with my stats last year.

"They weren’t good enough, but it’s something I’m definitely going to try and improve this year.”

Due to his versatility, Clark did turn out in a number of positions for the Hatters, even employed at full back with injuries hitting the Hatters’ back-line at times.

It naturally hindered his ability to get forward as much as possible, as he is confident that playing in a more advanced role should help him boost his attacking output.

He continued: "I’m one of them who I will play anywhere that the manager wants me to.

“If I do play in a more advanced position then my aim is to score goals and create more goals which I did quite poorly on last year.

"That’s my main aim, definitely if I’m playing in a more advanced position.”

Despite by his own standards having a frustrating campaign, Clark was quickly a hit with the club’s supporters, who were left impressed by his work-rate and ability to take on new positions without any fuss.

Although that came from watching on TV screens for the majority, with fans now allowed into stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions, with 1,250 in attendance on Saturday, and full houses allowed into Kenilworth Road for the upcoming season, Clark can't wait to run out in front of them.

He added: "We were saying when we were sat on the sidelines, ' know it’s only a friendly game, but how good is this?'

"You think last year if you scored, or the team scored, you've just got to try and create your own energy and atmosphere.