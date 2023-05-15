Clark thought there was 'no way' Luton were going to lose after Adebayo's opener

Trai Hume scores the winner against Luton on Saturday

Town midfielder Jordan Clark didn't think there was ever a chance Luton were going to taste defeat in their play-off first leg at Sunderland after Elijah Adebayo had put the visitors ahead early in the game.

The forward pounced with just 11 minutes gone after Clark’s corner had been headed back across by Carlton Morris, with Gabe Osho also involved,Alfie Doughty’s drive deflecting on to the post for Adebayo to make no mistake from close range.

The goal when it came saw Luton quieten what was a redder than red-hot atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, with most people barely able to hear themselves think such was the noise created by the home faithful who numbered over 44,000.

It was the perfect opening for Clark too, as he said: “We started the game and got the goal and I thought there was no way we’re going to lose this game, but fair play to them, they’re a good side, especially the front players, they’ve got some really good players.

“When they were banging the things in the warm-up, I was thinking, ‘shut up with them things,’ but we silenced them early on which was really good and I thought we’d probably get two or three in the game, but it wasn’t to be.”

On the goal itself, Clark continued: “It was something we’ve worked on so that's always nice.

“A bit of pinball in the box, the little bit of luck we needed and I thought we were good value for the lead."

After Adebayo scored the opener with his 10th of the season, he had another terrific chance from Clark’s pull back shortly afterwards, plus exchanging shots with Carlton Morris.

From then on though, they were nullified the rest of the tie, Luton’s only other opportunity for the front two, a hopeful 30-yeard attempt from Morris that fizzed well over.

Clark said: “Just going again and getting that second goal, especially playing in these high pressure situations, you've got to put teams to bed when you get the chance.

"Eli had a good chance for a second goal, but their lad had a good block with it.

"That’s probably the only disappointing thing, we didn’t use them enough.

"When those two are at it, that’s when we’re at our best.

"We didn’t use them too much, especially the diags (diagonals) which has been a real, real strong thing for us.

“It’s not like us, I thought we could have played into the strikers a little bit more, and especially second half, we weren’t great, but we’re still in the tie.

"We’ll just work on a few things over the next couple of days, recover, watch the clips back, watch the game back, learn where we can be better and take it into Tuesday

"It’s going to be a different game at our place, it’s a smaller pitch, a tighter pitch, they’ll not get as much space as they did today and we've got to work on a few things.”

The timing of Luton’s goal conceded was a cause of frustration as well for Clark as they only had around five minutes to hold on until half time.

However, Amad Diallo’s wonderful curler following a free kick given away by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu brought the home fans back to life once more, renewing their belief as they went on to claim the spoils ahead of tomorrow night's second leg thanks to Trai Hume’s 62nd minute header.

Clark added: “Maybe a little bit (annoying) as I thought first half we played all right.

"We penned them in their half a little bit without really hurting them but it was very unlucky.

"I think Pells slipped and fell into him, so it’s unlucky that situation and he’s curled it in the top corner from 25, 30 yards.

"You have to take your hat off to him, we go in 1-1 at half time and you’re thinking it’s a good half of football for us.

"We just never grasped the second half really, were sloppy with the ball, gave them the game they wanted with the transitions and the pace they've got upfront, and their tricky players, so we’re disappointed with that.