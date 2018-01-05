Clark warns Magpies not to underestimate Luton

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has warned his side not to take anything for granted when they host Luton in the FA Cup at St James’ Park tomorrow.

The Magpies are plying their trade in the Premier League this term after winning the Championship last season, and go into the game some 55 places above Town in the league standings.

However, after being knocked out of the competition by League One Oxford United last term, Clark knows they must be wary, saying: "They're doing really well - they're 10 points clear of third place (in their division) - so it's going to be a tough game for us.

"They're obviously going to be really up for it, we want to be up for it and make sure we're in the draw for the next round.

"It's a massive competition and we want to have that cup run. I know the fans would love it if we could put a little run together and do well in this competition and we want to go out there, enjoy the game and hopefully come off with a win.

"It's a massive day for them though.

"These are the ties that lower league clubs dream of, playing against Premier League opposition at the big stadiums, and we're going to have to be well on our game at the weekend if we want to be through to the next round."