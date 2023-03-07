Midfielder Jordan Clark didn’t feel the need to ever think about going anywhere else after committing his future to the Hatters by signing a new long-term contract this afternoon.

The former Accrington, Shrewsbury and Barnsley winger moved to Kenilworth Road in August 2020, and has gone on to make 103 appearances in that time, scoring eight goals.

Often described by former boss Nathan Jones as the ‘best free transfer’ ever signed, it is under current manager Rob Edwards where he has really begun to sparkle, producing some terrific displays in recent weeks.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark

The midfielder was happy to put pen to paper to extend his stay at Luton, and speaking to the club’s official website, believes the squad of players has it in them to produce something special this term.

He said: “It’s been an upward trajectory for the club and for myself since I signed.

“I didn’t start off playing amazingly, but I believe I’ve grown in the years that I’ve been here, the confidence has come and now, with the new deal, it’s all about timing.

“Why go anywhere else when I really love this club and I can see it improving all the time?

"The people who work here are just top people, they can’t do enough for you to make everything easier for you and give you the best to make you play your best on a matchday.

“My partner, Chelsea, and my little boy, George, are all settled down here now, and that is obviously a massive thing.

“But I just love being here.

"I love playing in front of the fans and the big thing for me is this squad, these lads.

"If we can keep everyone together, because fingers crossed this is going to be a really exciting end to the season, who knows what’s going to happen?

“That’s the best thing about football.

"We don’t fear anyone and we are just excited.

"The feel-good factor is there.