Clark's brace sees Luton make it four wins from four at Gillingham

Pre-season friendly: Gillingham 0 Luton Town 2

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Jordan Clark scored a brace as Luton Town earned their fourth successive win in pre-season when triumphing 2-0 at League Two side Gillingham this afternoon.

The Hatters went with a strong-looking XI at Priestfield, as James Shea, Kal Naismith, Christ Makosso, Milli Alli, George Saville and Clark all got their first 90 minutes since Matt Bloomfield’s side returned to training. Town’s chief opted for a back three once more of Naismith, Makosso and recent addition Nigel Longwijk, with Alli operating as a left wingback, Reuell Walters on the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shandon Baptiste and George Saville held the fort in the centre of midfield, allowing Clark and Zack Nelson to play further forward behind lone striker Nahki Wells. On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Lonwijk went close after just two minutes when headed Clark’s left-wing corner over the bar. The visitors were enjoying the majority of the play, threatening again midway through the half, Wells denied by a last-ditch intervention from Andy Smith after being picked out by Nelson’s fine pass.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark scored twice against Gillingham this afternoon - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

However, Bloomfield’s side didn’t have to wait long for the opener as, on 29 minutes, Alli set off on a mazy run, skipping past a number of Gillingham challenges before finding Walters, his cross into the area guided into the net by Clark’s first time finish. Shea was alert to keep out a close-range header from Seb Palmer-Houlden on 37 minutes, but two minutes later, Luton led 2-0, Alli again the architect, racing away on the left, Clark there once more to double his tally from six yards.

Lonwijk blocked an effort from Robbie McKenzie to keep Town two goals ahead at the break, as Baptiste made way for Liam Walsh in a pre-planned switch, but within 60 seconds of the restart, the midfielder was harshly penalised for a tug in the box on Joe Gbode, only for Shea to comfortably palm away Max Clark’s penalty. As Gareth Ainsworth’s team began to come into the contest, Bradley Dack thumped a free kick over, while Armani Little wasn’t too far away from pulling one back either.

Just past the hour mark, Bloomfield made a triple change, Alfie Doughty, Joe Johnson and Lasse Nordås coming on for Lonwijk, Nelson and Wells, with Doughty’s corner volleyed over the top by Walsh. Gillingham looked to halve the deficit, Shad Ogie heading off target, but late on, Luton could have extended their lead, Naismith’s pass releasing Alli, who was denied by the legs of Jake Turner, while Nordas put an opportunity wide from Doughty’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: James Shea; Nigel Lonwijk (Joe Johnson 63), Kal Naismith, Christ Makosso, Milli Alli, Reuell Walters; George Saville, Shandon Baptiste (Liam Walsh 46); Zack Nelson (Alfie Doughty 63), Jordan Clark; Nahki Wells (Lasse Nordås 63). Subs not used: Lucas Thomas, Christian Chigozie, Jake Richards, Jayden Luker, Cauley Woodrow. Attendance: 1,967 (333 Luton).