Clark's stunner sees Luton bounce back to finally end away winless run at Cardiff

Championship: Cardiff City 1 Luton Town 2

Luton gave their hopes of staying up an absolutely massive injection of belief as they ended their long and lengthy winless run on the road in style by hitting back to beat Cardiff City 2-1 this evening.

After an instantly forgettable first period, it looked like the Hatters' misery outside of Bedfordshire would carry on with Calum Chambers breaking the deadlock just five minutes after the break. However, in what as quite simply a must-win contest for the visitors, they finally showed some of the character and resilience that saw them get out of the division they last time they were in the second tier, Jordan Clark scoring a truly magnificent equaliser and then Thelo Aasgaard winning it with his first goal for the club, to complete wonderful night that started with him earning a first senior international call-up by Norway.

Ahead of kick-off, boss Matt Bloomfield made two changes from the 4-0 loss at Burnley, Carlton Morris and Mark McGuinness recalled, the centre half making a first return to the club that Luton signed him from back in August, Kal Naismith suspended and Zack Nelson dropping to the bench. The game was drastically low on any quality at all in the opening 15 minutes, with both sets of players clearly affected by the importance of the fixture, simple passes going astray or out of play in a contest that you had to check was in fact a Championship match.

Dimitrious Goutas stuck a left leg out to divert wide of the target in what as the game's only real opening, before a flurry of what could be deemed as excitement finally followed, a short free kick worked out to Izzy Jones, his deep cross headed over at the back post by Christ Makosso. Elijah Adebayo then didn't fully believe when played in by Aasgaard, looking to find Morris when he should have driven on himself, before the Norwegian midfielder's ill-advised backheel led to a break by City that ended with Yousef Salech sending his first time sidefoot off target.

As the home fans began to get disgruntled with their team's efforts in keeping hold of the ball and not getting it forward at the speed they wanted, there was finally a moment of real class from Liam Walsh who chested down a clearance on the half hour and slammed his volley goalwards, ex-Hatter Ethan Horvath parrying away.

That moment though saw the game revert to type with what was bordering on an appalling watch for those who made the trip to Wales for the evening. As bad as Luton were in the first period, Cardiff were marginally worse, which meant what happened with five minutes gone of the second half even more frustrating, Morris trying and failing to let the ball run of play only ending up losing possession which saw City burst forward, Clark giving away a free kick.

Lofted into the box by the Bluebirds, McGuinness's clearing header was met on the volley by Calum Chambers who was able to break the deadlock and deliver what appeared a hammer blow to Town's Championship status. With the spirits boosted, Will Fish's hopeful crack from 25 yards was easy for Kaminski, but out of nothing, the Hatters were level on 57 minutes.

Alfie Doughty’s deflected cross was headed out to the edge of the box where Clark took it down on his chest and then hit a stunning reverse volley past a statuesque Horvath and into the net for a quite brilliant equaliser. Luton had been readying a triple sub before the goal and they still went ahead with it, Milli Alli, Jacob Brown and Nelson on for Doughty, Adebayo and Walsh.

Town might have seen their hard work in getting back into the game undone straight away, as Sivert Mannsverk missed the target when left unmarked, before their changes almost worked too, Alli dummying two men impressively only to fire low into the side-netting. The January signing continued to look a real threat, ghosting past his opponents with real ease, letting fly with another attempt that was blocked, Izzy Jones also starting to come into the game on the right with his blistering pace.

With 70 on the clock, Cardiff made three changes of their own, top scorer Callum Robinson one of the trio to come on, with Perry Ng having two attempts, one free kick over the top and another saved by Kaminski, as there definitely looked like there was a winner out there. A pivotal 60 seconds then occurred as Chambers almost topped Clark's effort when he unleashed a volley from 25 yards that clipped the top of the bar with Kaminski well beaten.

Unperturbed, the Hatters went down the other end and had what could be a massive goal in the season, with 10 minutes to go, Josh Bowler on for Morris as the substitute cut on to his left foot to have a go, the ball rebounding into the path of the onrushing Aasgaard who kept his composure to lift the ball over Horvath and put Town in front.

In the closing stages, Luton appeared comfortable in holding on to their lead, Reece Burke coming on for his first outing since September and making a crucial intervention, as Kaminski was alert to beat the ball away from a corner, the Town stopper flying out to claim an over-hit cross, with McGuinness making a brilliant clearing header too.

Four minutes of stoppage time were added, but Town were able to see them out with precious few alarms, as boss Bloomfield was finally able to celebrate an away success that has breathed some much-needed life into their battle to stay up.

Clarets: Ethan Horvath, Will Fish, Dimitrios Goutas (Yakou Meite 85), Aaron Ramsey (Sivert Mannsverk 50), Callum O'Dowda, Calum Chambers, Alex Robertson (Isaak Davies 69), Yousef Salech, Rubin Colwill (Chris Willock 69), Will Alves (Callum Robinson 70), Perry Ng. Subs not used: Matt Turner, Jesper Daland, Joel Pagan, Cian Ashford.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh (Zack Nelson 58), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard (Reece Burke 87), Alfie Doughty (Millenic Alli 59), Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 59), Carlton Morris (C, Josh Bowler 75). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Lamine Fanne, Lasse Nordas, Referee: Andy Davies. Booked: O'Dowda 67, Jones 78. Attendance: 16,641