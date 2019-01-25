'Class act' Berry steps up to sparkle in the diamond for Luton

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry was hailed for his 'magnificent' performance during the Hatters 4-0 win over Peterborough United on Saturday by interim boss Mick Harford.

The 26-year-old was promoted to the tip of the diamond in place of the injured Elliot Lee, and impressed throughout, scoring the fourth goal with a brilliant turn and cool finish beyond visiting keeper Aaron Chapman.

It was Berry's first strike since before his horrific injury in March 2018, while he also completed a first 90 minutes of the season as well.

Harford said: "He’s a class act Luke. We don’t believe he’s back to what he was yet, but the lad has tried and tried and tried to get back fit.

"He’s so close to it and he played magnificently.

"He’s started the last three games and been great and we thought with Elliot not playing, he could be in the number 10 position, break into the box and get into dangerous areas as that’s what he does.

"He’s a real, real threat when the ball’s out in wide areas, so we just asked him to get in the box and I thought he was excellent in terms of his effort and commitment and his goal was sublime."

Striker James Collins, himself bagging a hat-trick, was also quick to pay tribute to his team-mate, adding: "I’m delighted for Bez, no-one deserves it more than him, as he’s had a tough time.

"He usually plays wide of the diamond, but because of Elliot’s injury, and he’s a big miss for any side in this league, but that’s why we’ve got a good squad.

"He showed everyone what a good player he is, and what a goal he scored, turned on the edge of the box and a great finish, so I’m delighted for Bez."