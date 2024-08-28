Classy Ogbene thanks Luton for an 'unforgettable' stint at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winger moves to Ipswich Town

Former Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has thanked the Hatters for his ‘unforgettable’ stint at Kenilworth Road after earning an instant return to the Premier League when joining Ipswich Town this morning.

The 27-year-old was only with the Hatters for just over 12 months, as having moved to Bedfordshire on a free transfer from Rotherham United, he went on to play 30 times in the top flight, scoring four goals last term. Having made 39 appearances in all competitions, on target five times, including starting all three Championship matches this campaign, boss Rob Edwards had hoped Ogbene would be part of the squad that tried to get the Hatters back into the big time.

However, with the Tractor Boys forking out an undisclosed fee to give the Republic of Ireland international an immediate return to the highest level of English football, Ogbene opted to make the move to Portman Road, and writing on Instagram, he said: “Dear Hatters. I know it has only been a short spell together but it has been an unforgettable one. The club that gave me the opportunity to prove my doubters wont & live my Premier League dream.

"You also gave me the platform to showcase my family's name to the World, I cannot thank you enough for this chance! Being given the opportunity to relieve this dream was simply one I could not turn down. I hope I will bring joy to those supporting & That my journey can empower people to chase their dreams. Wishing you all the best for this season & beyond. Your boy Chieo.”

Replying to his post, @kevlennon1 said: “Thanks Chieo - all the best of luck with the next stage of career and personal development. Thanks for your amazing humility & that eternal smile. A few of us will see you next in Dublin a week on Saturday.” @moreofaswimmer1: “Fantastic footballer and an absolute gent. Proud you’ve worn our clubs colours. You’re welcome back any time and best of luck in your new venture.”

@binderdraj: “Thank you Chieo, and we'll be cheering you on in the Prem! You're a star, a blur that speeds past defenders unnoticed.” @KatLTFC: “It's been a pleasure, Chieo. Go smash it.” @WWDot57: “We shall miss you and your fabulous smile! Go well!” @PaulSparks1964: “All the best fella. Good health and happiness #OnceAHatterAlwaysAHatter.”