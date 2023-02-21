News you can trust since 1891
Clean sheet for Shea as keeper steps up comeback for Luton U21s in Royals draw

Town send strong squad to face Reading

By Mike Simmonds
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Town keeper James Shea
Goalkeeper James Shea completed a first 90 minutes since April 2022 as he was part of the Luton U21s side who drew 0-0 with Reading U21s this afternoon.

The 31-year-old suffered a serious knee injury against Cardiff last season when colliding with defender Tom Lockyer during the 1-0 victory in Wales.

Back on the bench for the Hatters in recent weeks, Shea stepped up his comeback with a first start as a strong Town team headed to the Bearwood training ground, with 90 minutes for Glen Rea, plus first team squad members Joe Taylor, Louie Watson, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe.

Hatters: James Shea, Avan Jones, Ben Tompkins, Jack Bateson, Joe Johnson, Glen Rea, Louie Watson, Elliot Thorpe, Admiral Muskwe, Aribim Pepple, Joe Taylor.

Subs: Jameson Horlick, Jayden Luker, Casey Pettit, Jacob Pinnington, Oli Lynch.

