Clean sheet for Shea as keeper steps up comeback for Luton U21s in Royals draw

Town keeper James Shea

Goalkeeper James Shea completed a first 90 minutes since April 2022 as he was part of the Luton U21s side who drew 0-0 with Reading U21s this afternoon.

The 31-year-old suffered a serious knee injury against Cardiff last season when colliding with defender Tom Lockyer during the 1-0 victory in Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back on the bench for the Hatters in recent weeks, Shea stepped up his comeback with a first start as a strong Town team headed to the Bearwood training ground, with 90 minutes for Glen Rea, plus first team squad members Joe Taylor, Louie Watson, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe.

Hatters: James Shea, Avan Jones, Ben Tompkins, Jack Bateson, Joe Johnson, Glen Rea, Louie Watson, Elliot Thorpe, Admiral Muskwe, Aribim Pepple, Joe Taylor.