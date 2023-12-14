Clinical Adebayo getting his rewards after positive response to stint on the bench for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​​Town striker Elijah Adebayo believes he is getting the rewards for staying positive during his spell out of the team after he made it two goals in two games on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had been recalled to the starting line-up for the first time in over two months when he began the 4-3 defeat against Arsenal recently last week. Rising expertly above Gunners keeper David Raya to nod home Alfie Doughty’s corner just after half time, to make it 2-2, Adebayo then kept his place in the side for the visit of Manchester City on Sunday, with Carlton Morris on the bench once more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A game of few chances for the hosts saw the former Fulham youngster take the only one that came his way in terrific fashion, as he leapt brilliantly at the far post to head in Andros Townsend’s inch-perfect right-wing cross and move to the top of the scoring charts for Luton with four.

Looking at the stats show just how clinical Adebayo has been for the Hatters this season, with all of his four shots on target hitting the back of the net, after goals against Burnley and Nottingham Forest, but speaking afterwards, the striker was pleased with his response to a spell on the bench.

He said: “When you’re not in the side, it’s tough. You’ve got to come on and try to affect the game in a positive way and for me, whether I’m starting or on the bench it’s about being positive in everything I do.

"Being out of the side was tough, those couple of weeks were tough and the gaffer’s put me in and I just hope that I’ve repaid him with two goals in a week. Me and the gaffer and everyone else would have preferred the points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know it was going to be tough playing Arsenal and Man City in the same week, but so proud of the boys for how they went about the game for large amounts of it.”

Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown celebrate Luton's opener against Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

Although Adebayo has now scored in successive games against sides who will be heavily involved in the race for the title, like any player, he would have taken the result above his own moment of glory.

The forward continued: “To score in any game of football is great and again, they’re the champions, so to score against them is good personally, but I would have preferred the points. I think the boys deserved at least a point, but it wasn’t meant to be.

"For me, I’ve just got to keep my head down, keep going and the points will come. We’ve just got to keep sticking at it and keep learning as the weeks go by and I’m sure we’ll pick up some points along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Any team that comes here, with the crowd behind us, we know the points will come.”

Boss Rob Edwards was also thrilled to see his side score such a fine goal, started by Ross Barkley’s brilliant midfield play, Alfie Doughty also involved as well.