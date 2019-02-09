Club record in sight for Luton

Luton could equal their longest ever unbeaten run in the Football League if they avoid defeat against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

The Hatters have gone 18 matches without losing since beaten 3-2 at Barnsley on October 13.

That is one shy of the club record of 19 achieved on their way to the Division Four title in the 1967/68 season, plus a year later during the 1968/69 and 1969/70 campaigns.

On the chance of making some history, interim boss Mick Harford said: "It would be massive, it’s something special to stay unbeaten for 19 games, it would be a big achievement.

“I think the players will warrant that achievement for the way they play, the way they work, on a daily basis, the way they go about their business.

"They deserve some accolades and I’m hoping we can get through Saturday undefeated."

On whether he will make a big deal of it beforehand, Harford added: “It will get mentioned afterwards if it happens.

“It’s definitely something I'll have a look at it in all fairness, but not to put the mockers on it.”

Defender James Justin said: “It would obviously be nice to get a club record.

"Hopefully we just keep on going as long as we can and keep on getting the three points on the board however we can.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the Chairboys clash, top scorer James Collins said: “It’s never an easy game against Wycombe, they’re a tough side and we seem to come up against them quite a lot over the last couple of years.

“They beat us at Kenilworth Road last year and we managed to beat them in the cup this year, but we know what they’re all about.

“They make it difficult for you, they tend to match us up every time they play us, but we know our jobs.

“We know what we’ve got to do, we go into that game hoping to kick on.”

Centre half Matty Pearson added: “It’s a massive game,

“I keep saying this after every game, but it’s a massive game, we need to win, so we’ve just got to keep focused.”