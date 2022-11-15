Northampton boss Jon Brady is now fourth favourite for the Luton job

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacancy at Luton Town.

With Nathan Jones leaving Kenilworth Road for Premier League Southampton last week, former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley remains the bookies favourite, but Brady is now fourth in the running with SkyBet, having been given odds of 10/1.

The 47-year-old, who was born in Australia, had a lengthy playing career for the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Stevenage, Hereford and Cambridge United as a winger.

After retiring, he was appointed manager of Brackley Town in 2009, spending six years with the club, before moving to Northampton as U16 coach in 2016 and then promoted to U18 coach 12 months later.

Following the sacking of Keith Curle in February 2021, Brady was named in temporary charge, but although he couldn’t save the Cobblers from relegation to League Two, took over permanently in May.

His first full season in charge at Sixfields saw Northampton reach the play-offs after finishing fourth, although they beaten by 3-1 on aggregate by Mansfield in the semi-finals.