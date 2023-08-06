Colchester United boss Ben Garner was excited that his patience paid off by adding Luton forward Joe Taylor on a loan deal for the 2023-24 season.

The 20-year-old joined Town from Peterborough United in January, going on to make six first team appearances for the Hatters, his most notable when coming off the bench in the Championship play-off final.

Taylor, who has also played for King's Lynn Town and Wroxham, was introduced in extra time at Wembley and thought he had won it late on, only to see his goal disallowed for handball.

He then scored from the spot in the shootout, but will now spend this term with the U’s and could make his debut in the Carabao Cup first round match with Cardiff City in midweek.

Speaking to the Daily Gazette and the club’s official website about his addition, United boss Ben Garner said: “We're really excited to sign Joe.

“It’s a transfer we’ve been really patient with, as he’s a player that was identified here when I first came in.

"I first spoke with Rob Edwards at Luton in April and that’s been a continual communication and into pre-season.

Town striker Joe Taylor has joined Colchester United on loan - pic: Liam Smith

"We’re absolutely delighted Joe is here as I really like his character, most importantly, we really like his ability and what he’s going to bring to us.

"I think he gives us a nice balance in the forward area and I’m looking forward to seeing him get going.

“He's a young, dynamic, quick forward and we think he's going to be a really good addition for us.

"I want to thank Luton Town for their help with that, because it's been ongoing since the end of last season.

"We're really pleased that we've managed to get it over the line.

“We've got three really good what we would class as senior forwards, but Joe gives us something different.

"He's an on-the-shoulder player, he's very quick, he's very powerful and he's a finisher.