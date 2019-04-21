Coleman had no complaints with Luton defeat

Accrington boss John Coleman had no complaints after his side were outclassed by Luton yesterday evening, going down to a 3-0 defeat.

The hosts were hindered by having to play well over an hour with 10 men, goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov shown two bookings and conceding two penalties, Luton scoring one, in the opening 24 minutes.

When you gift them the lead and go 11 v 10 by your own bad play, you deserve everything you get and no complaints with the result. John Coleman

Coleman had no issue with either decision, but felt that the Hatters showed their extra quality with the man advantage.

He said: “Luton are a good side, it was going to be difficult playing against them.

“I thought we matched them for the first 26 minutes, gifted them a stupid penalty, got away with that, a good save by Dimi, but I think if anyone was playing the better football it was us for the first 25 minutes.

“We had a gameplan, we thought they were going to try and play but they didn’t, they realised the pitch wasn’t conducive to playing football and turned us at every opportunity.

“We lost our script, we got punished trying to go back to the keeper too often, not once but twice and no complaints about either penalty, no complaints with the sending off, but that’s football, you’ve just got to dust yourself down and go again.

“They’re a good side, they’re top of the league for a reason.

“They’re the best team in the league and when you gift them the lead and go 11 v 10 by your own bad play, you deserve everything you get and no complaints with the result.

“Ten men against the best team in the league and we matched them for big parts.

“For the last 15 minutes of the first half, I thought we were the better team.

“Their strength and their class showed in the second half against 10 and once they got the second, we’re thinking damage limitations.

“The game’s over as a contest when they made it two.”

Coleman did think his side should have had a few penalties of their own though, adding: “Possibly two, but that wouldn’t be the only one that we haven’t had this season.

“I think we’ve had about 15 turned down in the last three months, I’m not surprised.

“When you’re down there you don’t seem to get them and we didn’t seem to get them today.”