Collins back in contention to face Magpies

Hatters striker James Collins is back in contention for Saturday’s top of the table clash against Notts County at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old, who has scored eight goals this season, has missed Town’s last five league and cup games after going off against Cheltenham Town with a leg injury, although was seen completing a warm-up on the pitch ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy clash with West Ham United U21s on Tuesday night.

We’ve got to ask for one big effort from them and then we can look after them for a couple of days. Nathan Jones

Harry Cornick could also return from his minor hamstring injury too, as boss Nathan Jones said: “The squad is slightly healthier than it was last week in terms of people we had out.

“James Collins has had a full week, Harry Cornick is very, very close, obviously (Scott) Cuthbert and (Alan) McCormack won’t feature, but the others are really pushing.

“It’s been a tough week because of the games and the training, and we’ve had to look after them.

“This is the culmination of a real, real tough week in terms of games, so we’ve got to ask for one big effort from them and then we can look after them for a couple of days.”

On the fixture against County, managed by former West Ham and Newcastle midfielder Kevin Nolan, who has led his team to second spot, just behind Luton on goal difference, Jones added: “With the two sides in terms of points and league status, it’s two of the best in the league and there’s very little to separate us, only our goals scored separates the two teams.

“Kev’s done a fantastic job there. He’s got a real good team together, he recruited well, I know what type of character he is and he’s instilled that in the players.

“So it will be a fabulous game and I hope we play the way we have in these big games lately.

“It’s two sides going head to head and I imagine both sides will try and win the game as they’ve got such a good record as well, so we’re looking forward to it.”