Collins backs Jones as he urges Town fans to stick together

Striker James Collins has urged the club's supporters to stick together after manager Graeme Jones was jeered off following yesterday’s 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City.

Jones had been subjected to a large number of boos from a section of home fans when he left the field with the Hatters beaten for a sixth time in seven games, remaining rock bottom of the Championship and four points from safety.

Collins, who had drawn Town level from the penalty spot just after the hour mark with his ninth goal of the season, said: “I didn't see that, I was with the lads trying to acknowledge the fans as their support was brilliant again.

"Obviously it's as difficult for them as it is for us, we don't go out there and want to perform badly, we just find ourselves in a situation at the minute.

"We're doing everything we can as a club and players and staff to try and change that.

“I back him (Jones) with that. The lads, we train hard, we care, it’s not as if we don’t care, we really do.

"We really do want to stay in this league this season and that is the aim.

"There's no point pointing fingers, we need to stick together as a staff and as players and as a club we need to try and overcome it.”