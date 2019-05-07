Collins called up to Ireland squad once more

Luton striker James Collins has been called up to the Republic of Ireland provisional squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Collins, who scored 25 goals in League One this year, to seal the fifth promotion of his career, will join up with the Ireland squad on May 21 for a training camp in the Algarve.

The 28-year-old had made Mick McCarthy's squad for the games against Gibraltar and Georgia last month, but didn't feature in either of the 1-0 victories.

Should he make the final squad this time around as well, Collins, who was also the division's leading marksman this year, winning the golden boot award, could potentially make his debut against Denmark or Gibraltar in June.