Collins determined not to let down Luton interim boss Harford

Luton’s players are determined not to let down interim manager Mick Harford during his time in temporary charge of the Hatters.

That was the message from striker James Collins, who bagged a hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Peterborough United.

We all want to play for the club, play for the fans and we want to do it for Mick. James Collins

Harford has taken three games since Nathan Jones left the club, earning a creditable 1-1 draw at Sunderland, before going out of the FA Cup to Sheffield Wednesday, and then getting his first win at the weekend.

Collins said: “He’s been through it before, been manager of the club before, he’s been successful and he’s come in and all the staff have been excellent.

“We all want to play for the club, play for the fans and we want to do it for Mick.

“As if we’re not doing well and not winning games, it looks bad as everyone would start talking, saying ‘we’ve taken our foot off the gas.’

“But the lads in the dressing room won’t let that happen and Mick certainly won’t.

“I’m delighted for Mick and the staff as well, because it’s a busy time in their lives as well, so it (Saturday) was just a great day for the football club.

“We’ll enjoy it now and we’ve got a tough run in, so we’re not going to get above ourselves.”