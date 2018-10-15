Collins felt offside decision was guesswork

Town striker James Collins felt there was an element of guesswork that went into the decision to disallow his equaliser against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

With the hosts leading 1-0 through Brad Potts’ early strike, Collins then tucked home from close range after keeper Jack Walton had fumbled Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s blast.

I was level with the lad and thought it would be a goal and was surprised as anyone to hear the whistle go for offside. James Collins

However, the flag was raised, with TV replays showing that forward was level with the last man.

The Tykes then went straight up the other end to double their advantage through Cameron McGeehan, with Collins knowing just how critical a moment in the game it was, saying: “Yes, of course it is, because it gets us straight back in the game, makes it 1-1 and then who knows what would have happened?

“I don’t know if the linesman was just guessing, or what? I don’t know what he’s thinking as everyone said it was onside, and I felt like I was onside, but it wasn’t to be.

“I knew once Pelly was lining up for the shot that I had to try and keep myself onside, and I felt as play was going on, I was level with the lad.

“I thought it would be a goal and was as surprised as anyone to hear the whistle go for offside.”

Collins’ wasn’t the only incident that the Hatters were left ruing, as 3-2 down in stoppage time, Danny Hylton was hauled to the ground in the area by Jack Lindsay, but no penalty was awarded.

The striker added: “I did see at the end, there was a bit of arms around him, but I think the chance of the ref giving a second penalty after giving the first one is slim, unless the linesman helps him out.”