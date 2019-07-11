Collins 'gutted' to see LuaLua leave Luton

Hatters striker James Collins admitted he was ‘gutted’ to see attacker Kazenga LuaLua leave the club last week.

The flying winger, who had become a real fans favourite at Kenilworth Road during his brief stint in Bedfordshire, had been offered a deal to remain with Town, but turned it down after failing to agree terms.

LuaLua had formed a good partnership upfront with Collins in the latter stages of the campaign, setting up some vital goals for Town’s top scorer.

Speaking about his departure, Collins said: “He was a great lad, I got on really well with Kaz and he was popular in the dressing room.

“He’s decided not to renew his contract, which, I don’t know the details of it, but that’s down to him and I’m gutted to see him go.

"As one, he was a great player and two, he was a lovely fella, but I wish Kaz all the best."