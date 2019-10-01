Collins happy to play slightly wider for Luton

Town striker James Collins wasn't fussed by his slight alteration in position for the 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

With Izzy Brown being pushed into a more advanced role at the tip of the diamond, and spearheading Hatters' attacks at time in a bid to utilises his attacking talents, it meant Collins was pushed slightly out to the left at times.

However, it paid off with 17 minutes on the clock, Collins slap bang in the middle of the area to thunder home his fifth league goal of the season from Brown's wonderful right wing run and cross.

Collins said: "I don’t mind it. I’m the type of guy that, if I’m on the pitch, it doesn’t matter where I play. As long as I’m playing and contributing to the team, I’m really happy. I think

"I’m out there to do a job but when we have got the ball out wide I’ve got the freedom to get into the box and that’s what I like to do."

Boss Jones admitted afterwards that the goal, when it came, had been something that was mentioned prior to the match.

He said: "We spoke about that and I showed a clip of something in the team meeting, the way I wanted the pattern to develop.

"It didn’t quite happen that way, with Izzy the opposite side, but he finds space and that’s what good players do, but we need James Collins in the box.

"We need James Collins in the box because he scores goals. His finish was emphatic.

"Nobody knows in a job how it’s going to go though, the only thing I answer to is my own conscience.

“I give everything I’ve got, I try to look and every single detail and I like to think that I’m well prepped with decisions I’ve got to make.

"I believe in football making those decisions."

With Collins' goal his 50th in Luton colours, arriving in just his 102nd appearance, team-mate Ryan Tunnicliffe was quick to sing his praises.

He added: "It’s massive, it’s one in two, so hopefully for us this season, he can continue that ratio.

"He’s taking his chances when he gets them.

"On Saturday, he didn’t have as many chances as a striker would like to have, but the one that came for him, he scored.

"His overall play, his work ethic for the team, is vital to what we want to do."