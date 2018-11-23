Collins: I wouldn’t have the bottle to try a Panenka

Town forward James Collins admitted he lacked the ‘bottle’ to follow in strike partner Danny Hylton’s footsteps and attempt a Panenka penalty.

The former Crawley striker made it two out two from the spot at the weekend, after missing his previous two efforts, hammering into the top corner against Plymouth.

You’ve got to have some bottle do that. I personally couldn’t do that, because I haven’t got the bottle. James Collins

When asked if he thought he would stay on them once Hylton is back from suspension after Saturday’s trip to Gillingham, with Hylton missing his last dinked effort, Collins said: “I don’t know, it’s down to the manager.

“If that goes in (Hylton’s Panenka), no-one says anything. It didn’t cost us the game, so he’s done it before and he’s scored.

“You’ve got to have some bottle do that. I personally couldn’t do that, because I haven’t got the bottle, but if that’s how he thinks he’ll score, which on the day he probably did, that’s fair enough.

“I think he’ll carry on taking them when he’s back, but no arguments from me if anyone says I can take them.”

Collins bagged his second hat-trick for the Hatters on Saturday, as both of his trebles have come without Hylton alongside him.

He has scored just one of his seven goals when the two have played upfront this season, although last term, 13 of his 20 strikes came when the pair were together.

When asked if he felt there was more pressure on him when Hylton wasn’t involved, he said: “No, not at all, when you play with Danny you’ve got a player on the pitch that brings so much to the team, so maybe you won’t get as much chances because he gets chances.

“There’s no extra pressure, I love playing at this club with whoever I play upfront with.

“When you’re playing with someone with Hylts’ record, you know you’re not going to get as many chances as he can stick them away as well, so that’s probably why I get more when he’s not playing.”