Collins: It's an honour to play 100 games for Luton

Town striker James Collins revealed it was an honour to reach his century of appearances for the Hatters during their 3-2 defeat against QPR on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who signed for Luton from Crawley Town in the summer of 2017, marked the milestone by scoring his 49th goal for the club as well, turning in from close range after Harry Cornick’s pull back.

Although it wasn't enough to salvage a point, it was also Collins’ 48th strike in 93 league matches as well, taking his record to better than one in two, which was a real boost to the former Swindon, Shrewsbury and Hibernian frontman.

He said: “I didn’t know until in the week, it’s an honour to play 100 games for this club, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, and I hope there’s many more games to come.

“That’s (scoring record) a great honour for me.

"That is my job, that is what I’ve been brought to the club to do, and luckily enough I’ve managed to keep my form over the last three seasons.

"So I’m delighted with that, and to score one in two as a striker, I think a lot of people would take it.

Team-mate Cornick, who was on target himself at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, was quick to praise the achievement of Collins, saying: “That’s some record, he’s some striker.

"It’s not just in games, in training every day, he’s always scoring.

"I think it’s just his mentality, and it’s something that I try and learn from every day, because it’s the same with Hylts (Danny Hylton) to be fair.

"Both of them they just live to score, that’s what they live and breathe.

"They want to score every day, even in training. If we’re not even doing a drill and the ball’s rolling across the goal, he cannot resist but kick the ball into the back of the net as that’s just what he loves to do.

"So for him, he’s done really, scored another goal, so hopefully he can keep that up."

Once Cornick had pulled the ball back across from Andrew Shinnie's teasing cross, he always knew Town's top scorer would be lurking, saying: "He’s always there.

"You always think when you’re crossing the ball, he’ll be somewhere.

"I've crossed one and it’s not gone to him and Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua) has put one across and it’s just not quite fallen for us, but usually he’s there to tap them in.

"It is nice to know he’s there to tap in the rebounds and get the scruffy ones as well.”

Collins was also quick to repay the compliment as well, praising his striker partner's display, as he added: "I thought Harry was excellent this afternoon, he got himself a goal, they’re not easy goals to score either.

"He’s got a long way to put it in the net and then he obviously set me up for my goal.

"I couldn’t really miss really, but I thought H was brilliant this afternoon and I’m buzzing for him."