Collins knows Town must improve home form to stay up this season

Town striker James Collins knows full well that Luton must improve their home form if they want to ensure their stay in the Championship is not a brief one.

After going unbeaten at Kenilworth Road on their way to the League One title last term, The Hatters have already lost four of their opening eight fixtures on home soil.

Granted, two have been against the top two in West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, with Town’s wins coming against Huddersfield Town and Bristol City, but ahead of tonight’s clash with Charlton Athletic, Collins said: “It’s really important, we know our home form needs to be good if we’re going to stay up this year and this is great opportunity to kick-start that run.

"Our home form obviously needs to improve, but we are good at home, under the lights, in front of the crowd.

"We know all about Charlton from last year, we know they’re a very good side.

"For me, I think the three best teams went up last season, we know all about them, we’ve watched them and we’ve got a plan.

"We need to execute it to get three points on the board."

The Hatters go into the game on the back of dropping into the bottom three on goal difference after Middlesbrough's 2-2 draw with Hull City on Sunday, but Collins isn't reading too much into league positions at the moment.

He said: "It's really early days. We know that we've been playing well and we haven't been getting the results.

"I think if we were getting battered every week you'd look at the table and worry.

"But for me personally, I don't think the table reflects anything at the minute.

"We just need to make sure we keep our performances at a high standard and we’ll see where we are at the end of the year."

Although Luton came into the Championship having won League One last term and opponents Charlton needed the play-offs to go up, it's the Addicks who have made the better start, sitting in 13th, some nine points better off.

Collins said: "They’ve got great players, got a good manager and they’ve got a structure that works for them.

"It's not going to be an easy game, I know they’ve got a few injuries, but you still need to go out there, 11 v 11 and see who comes out on top and I’m sure we’ll be ready."

Another big crowd is expected this evening, with attendances at Kenilworth Road not dipping below the five figure mark all season.

Collins wants to send them on their way having witnessed a third league victory too, adding: “The crowd have been brilliant all year, they haven’t been a problem at all.

"They’ve followed us home and away in their numbers and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

"They’ve been great with me and really, really backed the lads all season.

"They just need that to continue and I’m sure we’ll give them something to shout about."