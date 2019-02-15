Collins: Luton century for Justin is some achievement

Luton defender James Justin earned some glowing praise from team-mate James Collins after making his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday.

Justin, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, reached the milestone aged just 20 during Town's 3-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The academy graduate made his debut as a 17-year-old against Exeter City in May 2016, and was handed a first start the following season in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.

Despite plenty of speculation surrounding a move away from the club during his fledgling career, he has remained with the Hatters and reached three figures on Saturday, as Collins said: “He just doesn’t stop does he?

"I can’t speak highly enough of JJ, he’s such a humble lad, confident, but not in a big headed way at all.

"He’s quiet, he knows he’s a good player and he produces every Saturday.

“I don’t think I’ve seen him have a bad game yet and to think that he’s only 20 years of age is scary.

“To get 100 games for Luton at 20 years of age is some achievement and I’m really happy with him.

“But I want him to slow down a little bit as I don’t want to lose him.”