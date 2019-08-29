Collins misses out on final Ireland squad

Luton striker James Collins has missed out on the Ireland squad for their matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria next month.

The 28-year-old had been named in the provisional 40 for the Euro 2020 qualifier and friendly clash at the Aviva Stadium, but for the second time running, didn’t make boss Mick McCarthy’s final cut of 25.

The Irish chief has instead opted for David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Stoke City), Sean Maguire (Preston North End) and Callum Robinson (Sheffield United) as his four attackers, rather than Collins, who is yet to make his Ireland debut, netting twice in his five Championship appearances this season.

McCarthy said: "The big thing in picking this squad has been game-time for the players.

"I named a 40-man provisional squad a fortnight ago because so many of the players had yet to play for their clubs but thankfully that situation has improved dramatically since then."

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Stoke City), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).