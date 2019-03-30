Collins: Promotion to the Championship would be my best season yet

Forward James Collins insists it would be his greatest campaign as a professional if he can win promotion to the Championship with Luton.

The striker has every chance of that, with the Hatters are currently top of the table and have seven games remaining, while his form in front of goal saw Collins called up to the Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers last week.

Collins said: “It will definitely go down as my best season if we manage to seal promotion.

“Promotion, a call-up to the Ireland squad, and I manage to chip in with a few goals.

"If that does happen, it will definitely be the best season of my career by far.”

After getting to the 20 goal mark for the first time in his Luton career recently, Collins doesn’t have a final tally in mind. He added: “I want more goals, I haven’t got a specific target, I just want to keep getting as many as I can.

“If I can keep scoring goals, that means the team’s winning games and we all know at the end of it there’s a special prize.

“So that’s the main aim, get this club in the Championship and if I can get a few more goals along the way, then brilliant.”

Although Collins didn't earn his first Irish cap, an unused sub for the games against Gibraltar and Georgia, team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu believes he will be fresh for this afternoon's tri trip to Bristol Rovers.

He added: "I was watching the game trying to help Collo get on, but it was an experience to play for Ireland and he’s come back fresh,

"I don’t know if he can get back in the team, but he’s going to come back and fight for his place and if he plays, whoever plays, can score on Saturday.

"Then it makes it a lot easier for us at the back and me holding, a chilled game and a lot of goals go in for us."