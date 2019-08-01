Collins ready to win his place back in Ireland squad

Town striker James Collins accepted it might have been better for him not to make the Ireland squad for their matches against Gilbraltar and Denmark recently, but is looking to swiftly win his place back.

The leading marksman from last term scored 25 goals for Luton, although played 48 games in all competitions.

He had a taste of international action, named in the Irish squad for matches against Georgia and Gibralter, but didn't get on to the pitch in either game.

On missing out this time, he said: "It wasn’t nice not making the final squad, but I respect the decision and Ireland went away and did really well.

"It was nice to have a break and spend a bit of time with my family and maybe that was the rest that I needed.

"My plan is to get in the side, do well for Luton and try and get myself back in that Ireland squad now."