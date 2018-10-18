Collins takes some comfort in being back on the scoring trail again

Making it four goals in four games was a small crumb of comfort for Luton striker James Collins at the weekend.

The forward had recently been on a 14 match drought until scoring in the 2-2 draw with Charlton.

James Collins nets from the penalty spot at Oakwell

Another followed at Oxford, while Collins then netted twice at Oakwell as the Hatters were defeated 3-2 in front of the Sky cameras.

He said: “We had a chance of going into the top six if we had won, and put down a real statement, that would have meant more to me, but as a striker, any striker would be lying to you if they said that scoring goals, you didn’t enjoy it.

“On a personal note, scoring two goals away at a side like these on TV is brilliant, but I think we’ve missed a real chance.”

Boss Nathan Jones was also pleased to see his attacker a regular on the scoresheet again, saying: “We’re pleased with his finishing because he’s toiled for weeks and weeks and weeks.

“It was a good time to score, in terms of giving us something to say, ‘all right, if we can pick it up and get the next goal then you never know,’ but we never really forced the issue second half.”

Collins’ first came from the penalty spot, the forward stepping up despite missing his last two efforts against Cheltenham and Shrewsbury.

He didn’t let it worry him, although revealed team-mate Danny Hylton had helped him through his preparation.

The striker said: “I’m always confident. Sometimes you’ve got to give keepers credit, I always try and hit the target and make my mind up and go that way. I was always confident of putting it away and delighted to see it go in.

“We always practice on a Friday and the last one I missed, so I changed my position.

“Hylts said to me before the game, ‘a young lad on the TV, he’s definitely going to dive, so I’d go down the middle,’ I listened to him and I did and fortunately it went in.”

His second then came from close range, when Kazenga LuaLua’s cross hit the post and fell into his path, something that had not been happening of late.

He said: “Kaz has got that quality and to be honest, as I was looking at it, I thought it was going in, then fortunately it fell to me and I’ve managed to stick it away.

“The last few months they weren’t falling for me, so on a personal note I’m delighted that it managed to fall to me and I could stick it away.”

Although conceding it was a fair result, Collins was disappointed his side hadn’t taken their opportunity to showcase how good they are to the viewing public.

He added: “I think the best team won. They started a lot better than us, they went two goals up, we got a lifeline before half time, but we were a little bit off it as a team and it was a great chance to show people on TV what a good side we are.

“Credit to Barnsley, they’ve just come down from the Championship, so they’re a good side.

“We started a bit slowly and they capitalised on that, it’s not really like us, usually the other way around, but it wasn’t to be.”