Collins targets some home comforts ahead of Swansea visit

Luton striker James Collins is looking forward to getting back to Kenilworth Road this weekend to continue the Hatters battle against relegation when they face Swansea City.

Town have won their last two games on home soil, beating Charlton and Wigan, the latter in a thrilling finale that saw George Moncur net in stoppage time.

With Luton picking up 14 of their 20 Championship points in front of their own supporters this term, Collins knows it’s essential to continue that form into the busy Christmas period.

He said: “We like playing at Kenilworth Road and our home form needs to be really good this year if we want to achieve anything.

“I think after today (the defeat to Preston) and a good week’s training, Saturday’s one we can look forward to.”

After a thoroughly dispiriting 3-0 defeat at Stoke City last Tuesday night, Hatters can go into the game with some renewed optimism following a far better showing at Preston on Saturday.

Although they still lost, going down 2-1 to ex-Hatter Jayden Stockley’s late winner, Collins felt there were some real positives to take forward.

He continued: “I think the performance was a lot better than Tuesday, but it’s a disappointed dressing room because of the result.

“We know that we did the basics well, we came here against a good side in Preston and I thought we more than matched them.

“You can see the performance will give us big belief and we knew it was in there.

“We’re always confident it was there,it’s just maybe a bit inconsistent.

“I think we need to be more consistent as a team and see where it takes us.

“You can’t dwell on previous games, as we know we weren’t good enough on Tuesday.

“He (Graeme Jones) was very disappointed on Tuesday night and rightly so, it wasn’t good enough from anybody involved.

“He wanted a reaction from the lads and I think he got it.

“We came here with a plan and after you give away a penalty in the first five minutes, it’s not great, but I thought we reacted really well, we’re really disappointed with the result in the end.”