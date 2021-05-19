Collins thanks Hatters fans for the 'best time of my career' after moving to Bluebirds

Former striker James Collins

Luton striker James Collins has thanked the Town fans for their superb support during what he labelled the 'best time of my career'.

The 30-year-old called time on his four year stint at Kenilworth Road, turning down the offer of a new contract to move to Championship rivals Cardiff City on a free transfer.

Collins scored 72 goals in 183 matches for the Hatters, also winning eight Republic of Ireland caps, while being named League One Player of the Year and finishing top scorer for the past three seasons.

Not being on social media, Collins penned a message to the club's supporters on Luton's official website, saying: "I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for these last 4 years, from signing for this great club in League 2 to now finishing in the top half of the championship, it has been an incredible journey and I have loved every minute of it.

"I would like to thank the gaffer and all his staff I have worked with during this time, and also the board for everything they have done for me.

"It has been a pleasure representing this club from start to finish.

"To all the fans, I can’t thank you enough for accepting me from day one and backing me all the way, I will never forget that.

"I hope that I have repaid you with my performances and goals over the years, and I always tried to give 100%.

"The promotion celebrations were unbelievable and I will never forget the journey home from Carlisle, but also the roar from you all in the warm-up at Sunderland, Pompey in the snow and of course the penalty against Watford, which meant so much to me because I know how important it was for you all.

"I just wish you all could have been there.

"I’m proud to have been a part of so many great moments in the club’s recent history and it has been a tough decision over the last few weeks, but I feel I am ready for a new challenge.