Collins thought he had won it for Luton against Boro

Town striker James Collins was convinced he had earned his side three points in stoppage time against Middlesbrough on Friday night.

With seconds left and the scores level at 3-3, substitute George Moncur skillfully weaved his way into the box before teeing up his team-mate.

Collins, who had already netted just five minutes earlier, unleashed a left-footed drive that appeared destined to crash into net, but for the outstretched left arm of Boro keeper Darren Randolph, who made a superb save.

When asked if he thought he had won it, the striker said: “Yes, I thought I caught it really well, but maybe it was too well, as sometimes if you miss-hit them they go in.

“I caught it well and it was going in the top corner but the keeper’s made a great save.”

Collins wasn’t surprised to see Randolph pull off such a stop either, as the 32-year-old has won 32 caps for Ireland, and was part of the same squad that Town’s in-form forward was called up to last season.

He continued: “He’s a top class goalkeeper and he’s Ireland’s number one, so he’s there for a reason.

“He’s a fantastic goalkeeper and that just goes to show we’re going to come up against goalkeepers like that this year, so maybe your finishing has got to be a little bit better.”

Hatters chief Graeme Jones also thought that his side were about to sneak a last-gasp winner to get their campaign up and running with a victory.

He said: "Yes, if I’m being a little bit critical he could have maybe put it in the corner, but it was instantaneous.

"I thought Randolph was excellent all night, just stopping some crosses.

"He would cut off the angles and made a brilliant save from James late in the game."