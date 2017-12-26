Collins urges Luton to pull away at the top

Luton have been urged to pull away from the chasing pack during this Christmas period by striker James Collins.

The forward bagged his 10th goal of the campaign as Town defeated Grimsby 2-0 on Saturday, moving four points clear in front of Notts County and 10 clear of fourth placed Coventry.

We can seriously, seriously pull away, that’s our aim and we still want to be top of the tree come January. James Collins

They travel to Swindon this afternoon and then visit Port Vale on Saturday and host Lincoln City on New Year’s Day, as former Robins forward Collins said: “It’s going to be a tough game, they gave us a good game here but we’re confident the way we’re playing at the minute.

“We’re going to prepare right and we go to Swindon full of confidence as the Christmas period is a big period for any team that wants to get promoted.

“We can seriously, seriously pull away, that’s our aim and we still want to be top of the tree come January.”

The Robins were 3-0 winners at Kenilworth Road back in September, as they took full advantage once captain Scott Cuthbert was sent off.

Collins didn’t believe that would have any impact on today’s clash though, saying: “No I don’t think so.

“Scotty getting sent off changed the game, as we were doing well up until that point.

“Those things happen, we went for the game with 10 men and they hit us twice on the break.

“I don’t think their form at home is as good as their away form, that can give us confidence and we’ll go there on Boxing Day and the best team will come out on top.”

Meanwhile, defender James Justin was thrilled to see his side in such a dominant position at the half way point of the campaign.

He added: “The fourth place team has to win four times and we have to lose four times, which is pertty unrealistic.

“We’re in the best place we could really want to be, so it’s dreamworl really.”